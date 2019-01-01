Cambridge University's winter garden marks 40 years
A winter garden used by a university as part of its research is marking its 40th anniversary.
Cambridge University said it was "the first winter garden to be created in a botanic garden in the UK".
Planting a garden "specifically designed to be beautiful in the depths of winter was novel" in 1979, according to university gardener Pete Kerley.
It is part of the university's botanic garden, where a Titan Arum "rotten flesh" flower bloomed in 2015.
Mr Kerley said the winter garden remained "a leader in its field".
Cambridge University Botanic Garden is used for research, education and conservation and it is also open to the public.
It maintains the university's collection of 8,000 plant species from around the world.
Garden supervisor Norman Villis and garden superintendent Peter Orriss designed the winter planting scheme.
A university spokeswoman said the idea captured the imagination, with people writing in wanting information on plants.
Winter gardens and planting for winter colour is now more commonplace, she added.
Mr Kerley has worked in the winter garden since its inception - his first job was sweeping up leaves in its grounds.
Mr Kerley, who is now in charge of the winter garden, said "aspect, light, scent, colour, form and texture" are all important as it continues to develop.