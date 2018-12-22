A woman was found dead at a property in St Neots in Cambridgeshire in the early hours of the morning.

The victim, believed to be in her 20s, was discovered when emergency services were called to an address in the town at around 04:30 GMT on Saturday.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody, Cambridgeshire Police said.

The force said a murder investigation had been launched. No further details have yet been released.