Image copyright Google Image caption The man was hit while he was walking along the A10 at about 05:30 GMT

A man in his 30s has died after being hit by a van while he was walking along a road in the early morning.

The man was walking along the A10 at Melbourn at 05:30 GMT when he was struck by the Peugeot Partner.

He died at the scene, near Station Road, Cambridgeshire Police said. The identity of the man has not been released yet.

Officers have appealed for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to help with their investigations.