Man charged with murder after woman found dead in St Neots
- 24 December 2018
A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead at a property in St Neots in Cambridgeshire.
Robert McWhir, 25, of Potton Road, St Neots, was detained after the woman's body was found at an address in Loves Way on Saturday morning.
The victim, believed to be in her 20s, was discovered when emergency services were called to the property at about 04:30 GMT.
McWhir is due to appear at Huntingdon Magistrates' Court later.