Thieves have stolen more than £20,000 of meat from a farm shop on Christmas Eve.

Turkeys, beef and lamb were taken from Johnsons of Old Hurst in Church Street, Old Hurst, near Huntingdon, just after 07:45 GMT.

Shop owner Andy Johnson said about half of the 300 orders he had waiting to go out had been taken in the raid.

Cambridgeshire Police called it a "mindless act" and said it would have a "devastating effect" on the business.

It asked that anyone offered meat for sale come forward with information.

"We're still going through to see what's missing," said Mr Johnson.

"But our customers are being fantastically patient and we know that we can get everybody a dinner by calling in friends and fellow farm shops.

"No-one is going to go without Christmas dinner."