Image copyright BCH Road Policing Image caption Police said the driver "was so drunk he couldn't even blow into the breathalyser"

A car being driven by a suspected drink driver went the wrong way down a dual carriageway and crashed into a number of vehicles, police have said.

The collisions happened at about 00:30 GMT on the A14 eastbound near Cambridge and a 47-year-old man was arrested.

The road policing unit said the driver "was so drunk he couldn't even blow into the breathalyser".

A police tweet said "only the skills of the HGV driver saved his life" but police have not provided more details.

The man, from Cambridge, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and dangerous driving.