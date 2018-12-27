Cambridgeshire

St Neots 'drowning murder' accused appears in court

  • 27 December 2018
A police cordon in St Neots
Image caption Marissa Aldrich died after drowning on Saturday

A man charged with murdering a mother-of-two who drowned has appeared in court.

Marissa Aldrich, 29, was found in Loves Way, St Neots, Cambridgeshire, at about 02:30 GMT on Saturday, and later pronounced dead.

Robert McWhir, 25, of Potton Road, has appeared at Luton Crown Court charged with murder and the breach of a restraining order.

Mr McWhir was remanded to appear at Cambridge Crown Court on 24 January.

