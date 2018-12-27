St Neots 'drowning murder' accused appears in court
- 27 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man charged with murdering a mother-of-two who drowned has appeared in court.
Marissa Aldrich, 29, was found in Loves Way, St Neots, Cambridgeshire, at about 02:30 GMT on Saturday, and later pronounced dead.
Robert McWhir, 25, of Potton Road, has appeared at Luton Crown Court charged with murder and the breach of a restraining order.
Mr McWhir was remanded to appear at Cambridge Crown Court on 24 January.