Image copyright PA Image caption Fiona Onasanya has said she plans to stay on in the House of Commons

An MP who lied to police about a speeding offence has said she plans to stay on in the House of Commons, despite facing a possible jail term.

Writing in her local newspaper, Fiona Onasanya said constituents should "rest assured" she will remain their MP.

The Peterborough MP, 35, was convicted of perverting the course of justice at the Old Bailey earlier this month.

She has been suspended by Labour, but will only lose her seat in the Commons if she is jailed for more than a year.

In the article in the Peterborough Telegraph, Ms Onasanya did not mention her conviction for lying to police to avoid a speeding charge.

'Voice for change'

The piece, headlined "I will continue to fight against injustices", focused instead on her "successful year" in politics.

Ms Onasanya wrote: "It's an honour to be your voice for change over an incredibly consequential period of British politics.

"You can rest assured that I will continue to do so as your representative in the corridors of power."

The paper's editor, Mark Edwards, said it would have been "wrong" to deny readers the chance to read what Ms Onasanya had submitted.

He said: "While she is still the MP - and therefore the elected representative - to censor the column would, in my view, be wrong."

Ms Onasanya will be sentenced in January.