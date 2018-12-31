A man who was stabbed two days before Christmas has died from his injuries, prompting a murder inquiry.

Andrew Sammons, 40, was found with stab wounds at his home in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, on 23 December.

Cambridgeshire police confirmed Mr Sammons died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn five days later, on 28 December.

A woman in her 40s was arrested over his death and has been released while inquiries continue.