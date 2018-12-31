Wisbech murder inquiry as stabbing victim dies
- 31 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man who was stabbed two days before Christmas has died from his injuries, prompting a murder inquiry.
Andrew Sammons, 40, was found with stab wounds at his home in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, on 23 December.
Cambridgeshire police confirmed Mr Sammons died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn five days later, on 28 December.
A woman in her 40s was arrested over his death and has been released while inquiries continue.