Image copyright Family photo Image caption Mother-of-two Marissa Aldrich was found drowned at the weekend

A family tribute has been paid to a "loving and caring" mother-of-two after a man was charged with her murder.

Marissa Aldrich, 29, was found in Loves Way, St Neots, at about 02:30 GMT on Saturday, 29 December and later pronounced drowned.

Her mother Gemma issued a statement via Cambridgeshire Police.

Robert McWhir, 25, of Potton Road in Eynesbury, has been remanded in custody charged with her murder and the breach of a restraining order.

The statement said: "Marissa was a mum, daughter, sister, granddaughter and niece. She was always loving and caring to her children.

"She was known to others as Rissa, a fantastic friend who would always go the extra mile to help in any way she could.

"Whatever walk of life you came from my daughter would always befriend you. A big piece of our family is missing and I hope justice is done."

Mr McWhir was remanded at Luton Crown Court last week and is due to appear at Cambridge Crown Court on 24 January.