St Neots Marissa Aldrich murder inquiry: Family tribute

  • 31 December 2018
Marissa Aldrich Image copyright Family photo
Image caption Mother-of-two Marissa Aldrich was found drowned at the weekend

A family tribute has been paid to a "loving and caring" mother-of-two after a man was charged with her murder.

Marissa Aldrich, 29, was found in Loves Way, St Neots, at about 02:30 GMT on Saturday, 29 December and later pronounced drowned.

Her mother Gemma issued a statement via Cambridgeshire Police.

Robert McWhir, 25, of Potton Road in Eynesbury, has been remanded in custody charged with her murder and the breach of a restraining order.

The statement said: "Marissa was a mum, daughter, sister, granddaughter and niece. She was always loving and caring to her children.

"She was known to others as Rissa, a fantastic friend who would always go the extra mile to help in any way she could.

"Whatever walk of life you came from my daughter would always befriend you. A big piece of our family is missing and I hope justice is done."

Mr McWhir was remanded at Luton Crown Court last week and is due to appear at Cambridge Crown Court on 24 January.
Image caption Loves Way is on the new estate to the east of the railway line in St Neots

