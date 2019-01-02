Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Watches, medals and coins were among the items taken by the burglars during their crime spree

Rolex watches, diamond rings and coins are among "thousands of items" police are hoping to reunite with their owners after a gang responsible for 250 burglaries was jailed.

The 12-man extended-family gang stole jewellery, cash, cars and guns worth a total of £2m across five counties in an 11-month crime spree.

The haul included a Kuwait War medal, saddles, power tools and cameras.

Cambridgeshire Police are appealing for their owners to get in touch.

Image copyright cambridgeshire police Image caption (Left to right, top row to bottom) Charlie Webb, Danny Stone-Parker, Joe John Spencer Loveridge, John Eli Loveridge, John Stanley Loveridge, Johnny Oakley, Joseph Holmes, Richard Oakley, Timothy Stone-Parker

Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Thomas Pateman, Simon Oakley and James Pateman were found guilty at Norwich Crown Court

Ten gang members admitted conspiracy to commit burglary or were found guilty in 2018, at Norwich Crown Court.

The "prolific criminal gang" broke into homes and businesses and stole cash machines across Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire, Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex.

The burglary rate in Norfolk halved after the gang, aged 20 to 55, was arrested in December 2017, police said.

The gang favoured homes in rural areas, where they could make easy getaways and stole high-performance vehicles to give themselves a better chance of out-running police.

Detectives said those who believe any of the items belongs to them should get in touch with their details, including a crime number and proof of purchase or photographs.

Image copyright Cambridgeshrie Police Image caption Cambridgeshire Police said there were thousands of items discovered at a number of addresses

Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Power tools, saddles and horse tack were taken by the burglary gang

The nine convicted over the burglaries were:

Charlie Albert Webb, 20, from Newton Flotman, Norfolk

John Eli Loveridge, 42, of Greenways, Carleton Rode, Norfolk

John Stanley Loveridge, 23, of Greenways, Carleton Rode, Norfolk

Joseph Holmes, 21, of Schole Road, Willingham, Cambridgeshire

Danny Stone-Parker, 28, of Braintree Road, Great Dunmow, Essex

Timothy Stone-Parker, 24, of Clay Way, Ely, Cambridgeshire

Joe John Spencer Loveridge, 19, of Winchester Road, Sandy, Bedfordshire

Richard Oakley, 27, of Sandy Park, Beck Row, Suffolk

Johnny Oakley, 25, of Sandy Park, Beck Row, Suffolk

Simon Oakley, 45, of Alburgh Road, Hempnall, Norfolk, was also found guilty of conspiracy to burgle in November.

Brothers Thomas Pateman, 54, of Fen Road, Chesterton, Cambridgeshire and James Pateman, 55, of Woollensbrook, Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire were found guilty of handing stolen goods.