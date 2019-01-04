Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Stephen Leonard was known as Stephen Chafer when he murdered a three-year-old girl in 1979

A man who nearly decapitated a woman with dementia after being released from prison has been jailed for life.

Stephen Chafer was jailed in 1979 after he sexually assaulted and stabbed to death a three-year-old girl. He was jailed again in 2013 for arson.

Now known as Stephen Leonard, the 57-year-old was convicted in December of attempting to murder Fay Mills in a row over garden tools in Peterborough.

Leonard was sentenced to a minimum of 17 years at Cambridge Crown Court.

Judge David Farrell QC called him a "highly dangerous individual" and a "significant risk of serious harm" to members of the public.

After the hearing, Cambridgeshire Police confirmed the incident was the subject of a serious case review.

The court heard an argument over a rake at Ms Mills' home on 23 June last year caused "a flick of the switch in the head".

Leonard hit the 60-year-old over the head with the tool before grabbing a knife and stabbing her in a "frenzied" attack. He was out of prison on licence at the time.

Image caption Lorraine Holt, whom Chafer was related to through marriage, was murdered in 1979

Leonard was sentenced to 23 years in prison for Lorraine Holt's murder and released in 2002.

He was 17 when he found her sitting in the snow in tears near her home in Derby, then carried her to a nearby vicarage where he sexually assaulted her and stabbed her 39 times.

More than 10 years later Chafer - by now known as Leonard - removed the fire alarms at his flat, part of a block of nine in Peterborough, and set it alight.

He admitted arson with being reckless whether life would be endangered and was sentenced to 26 months in prison, but was released on licence on 9 August 2017.