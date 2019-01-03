'Explosion' heard in Huntingdon cash machine 'robbery'
A stand-alone cash machine has been ripped out of its casing after residents reported "an explosion".
Police said they were called at 00:40 GMT to reports of a robbery in Mayfield Road, Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire.
People commenting on social media said they heard a "boom" and it was like a "bomb going off".
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said the cash machine, close to the Lord Protector pub, was taken away "by three men in a black Audi".
Landlord Gary Jolly-Betts said: "It's a real mess. It was blown to bits, probably with fireworks left over from New Years Eve."
One person said the explosion "shook the house a bit" while others heard a "massive bang".
Officers remain at the scene and investigations are continuing.