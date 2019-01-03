Image copyright Gary Jolly-Betts Image caption Police remain at the scene after the cash machine was targeted in a "robbery"

A stand-alone cash machine has been ripped out of its casing after residents reported "an explosion".

Police said they were called at 00:40 GMT to reports of a robbery in Mayfield Road, Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire.

People commenting on social media said they heard a "boom" and it was like a "bomb going off".

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said the cash machine, close to the Lord Protector pub, was taken away "by three men in a black Audi".

Image copyright Google Image caption The cash machine on Mayfield Road in Huntingdon before police were called to reports of a robbery

Landlord Gary Jolly-Betts said: "It's a real mess. It was blown to bits, probably with fireworks left over from New Years Eve."

One person said the explosion "shook the house a bit" while others heard a "massive bang".

Officers remain at the scene and investigations are continuing.