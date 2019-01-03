Image copyright Cambs Police Image caption Sam Mechelewski, 19, was stabbed in the throat and beaten with a baseball bat, the court heard

A drug dealer ran in fear after hearing a violent fight break out between two of his associates in a Huntingdon park, a murder trial heard.

Ashley White told Cambridge Crown Court he saw co-defendant Jordan Shepherd "punch" Sam Mechelewski after the three men walked there armed with bats.

Mr Mechelewski's body was discovered the next day on 1 February, 2018.

Mr White, 21, from West End, Brampton, and Jordan Shepherd, 23, of Mayfly Close, Chatteris, both deny murder.

The jury of eight women and three men heard how the two defendants had joined Mr Mechelewski minutes before the attack on 31 January, in a retail car park.

Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Sam Mechelewski (pictured), Ashley White and Jordan Shepherd were all active drug dealers, the court heard

Mr White told the court that Mr Shepherd took a "knife in a black sheath" from the door of his car and two bats from his boot.

Mr Shepherd told 19-year-old Mr Mechelewski to turn his jacket inside out, Mr White said, adding that he did not intervene because it "wasn't that kind of environment".

The three men then walked to Hinchingbrooke Park, with the bats concealed in their trousers, to seek out a "grow", or cannabis crop they believed was being produced there, the court was told.

Mr White explained the bats were to break the plant from its root without damaging it.

Image copyright Geograph/Simon Judd Image caption The body of Sam Mechelewski was discovered at Hinchingbrooke Country Park in Huntingdon on 1 February

He said he distanced himself from the two men ahead of him before hearing a "terrifying noise" and seeing Mr Shepherd chase Mr Mechelewski.

He said he "froze" in fear and ran back.

The court heard that when Mr White saw Mr Shepherd at the edge of the park, he watched him "stab the knife into the ground" and pull it out, wiping the mud off between his fingers.

"He said that if I said anything to anybody he would do the same to me or to my family," Mr White told the court.

His defence counsel Alistair Malcolm QC asked him why he continued to associate with Mr Shepherd after what he had seen in the park, to which Mr White replied: "I was scared he thought I was against him.

"I wanted to make sure my family was safe."

Prosecutor Richard Christie claims both defendants "planned" Mr Mechelewski's death together.

The trial continues.