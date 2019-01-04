Wrong-way iced-up car driven at Peterborough police
A motorist whose windscreen was iced up drove the wrong way unable to see he was on a collision course with a police car.
As the uninsured driver was being questioned, officers photographed the inside of the car to show how much his vision was obscured.
He was detained after pulling into a Peterborough petrol station, at about 01:25 GMT.
The vehicle was seized and the motorist ordered to appear in court.
He was reported for driving without due care and attention by officers, who said he was one of a number of uninsured drivers who had been pulled over.
Police, who stopped the vehicle at the petrol station in Bretton Way, added: "Driving like this is unacceptable."