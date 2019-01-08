Image copyright PA Image caption Michael "Kit" Carson died in a car crash on the day of his trial

Former youth football coach Michael "Kit" Carson has died in a car crash on the day he was due to stand trial on sex abuse charges.

Mr Carson, 75, of St Bartholomew's Court, Riverside, Cambridge, was accused of the sexual abuse of boys under 16, from 1978 to 2009.

His red Mazda left the road and hit a tree at 09:45 GMT on Monday, police have said. He died at the scene.

Peterborough Crown Court was informed of his death on Tuesday morning.

'Defendant died'

Judge Matthew Lowe ruled that the case file be closed.

Jeremy Benson, prosecuting, told the court: "The defendant died yesterday morning."

The crash happened on the A1303 at Bottisham. No other vehicle or person was involved, police confirmed.

The court heard that his body was later formally identified by his wife, Pauline Carson.

The former coach and scout had pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing at Cambridge Crown Court to 12 counts of indecent assault and one of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Cambridgeshire Police said the allegations involved 11 victims, all boys under the age of 16.

Mr Carson had worked for Peterborough United, Cambridge United and Norwich City football clubs.