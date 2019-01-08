Image copyright Cambs Police Image caption "Don't think this was a good idea," police wrote on Twitter

A car was stopped by police when officers noticed a large ladder sticking out of its boot.

The three-door Nissan Micra was seen transporting the equipment along the A47 near Thorney Toll, Cambridgeshire.

Photos show the ladder crammed in to the small car, touching the front windscreen, and the passenger seat's headrest nestled between two rungs.

"Don't think this was a good idea," said the officers who pulled over the motorist.

Fenland Police received a number of responses when it posted images of the vehicle on Twitter.

One who user said they were "glad the police have, ahem, taken steps..." to combat the problem.

While another suggested the driver was taking "stupidity to new heights".

Image copyright Cambs Police Image caption The ladder was crammed in to the small car, touching the front windscreen

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesman said a male driver was reported for a traffic offence and given words of advice at the roadside at about 15:30 GMT on Monday.

"If an item extends more than two metres rearward from a vehicle it needs to have a marking to show that projection.

"This vehicle did not have any markings.

"The driver was issued with a TOR [traffic offence report]."