Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Peter "Blue" Anderson died in hospital from stab wounds

A drugs runner and his "protector" murdered a man in a "frenzied" knife attack the day after being robbed, a court heard.

Peter Anderson, 46, died after being stabbed multiple times on Stourbridge Common, Cambridge, on 25 July.

Juned Ahmed, 18, and Ashraf Hussan, 20, were "willing to use force" after Mr Ahmed had been robbed of drugs and cash on 24 July, a jury heard.

At Cambridge Crown Court the pair, both from east London, deny murder.

'The RJ Line'

Prosecutor Gillian Jones told a jury that Mr Ahmed, of Kings Road, Newham, was a runner for a drug-dealing operation known as the "RJ Line".

Users would order drugs via a person in London and the runner would deal what had been agreed, she said.

Ms Jones said Mr Ahmed had been largely operating alone supplying both heroin and cocaine for several weeks and a railway bridge on Stourbridge Common was the "most common location" for dealing.

Image caption Peter Anderson was found stabbed at Stourbridge Common on 25 July 2018

The day before Mr Anderson's death, Mr Ahmed said he had been "the victim of a robbery where drugs and cash were stolen", Ms Jones said.

The following day a number of drug users bought from the RJ Line and the prosecution's case was there were two people dealing in that area.

She said Mr Hassan, of Eversleigh Road, Newham, was working "as a protector, Mr Ahmed having been robbed".

The court was told Mr Anderson called the RJ Line at 15:59 BST to order drugs for himself and his partner, who said she saw him walking in the direction of the bridge, where he was found stabbed by members of the public.

He was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital, where he died.

Ms Jones told the court that both Mr Ahmed and Mr Hassan deny being present at the bridge or stabbing him.

The trial continues.