Image copyright Cambs Police Image caption Sam Mechelewski died after being stabbed through the throat and neck in Hinchingbrooke Country Park

A drug dealer accused of murder told a court he had no reason to attack a man he said was like a "little brother".

The body of Sam Mechelewski, 19, was found in a country park in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, on 1 February,

Jordan Shepherd told Cambridge Crown Court that he and Mr Mechelewski sold drugs together and denied wanting to steal his contacts or supplies.

Mr Shepherd, 24, of Mayfly Close, Chatteris, and Ashley White, 21, from West End, Brampton, both deny murder.

The court had previously been told Mr Mechelewski had died after being stabbed through the throat and neck in Hinchingbrooke Country Park.

Mr Shepherd told a jury that he and Mr Mechelewski had met about five years before his death, later becoming involved in drug dealing together.

Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Sam Mechelewski (pictured) had been staying at the flat of Jordan Shepherd

He said that Mr Mechelewski had been staying at his flat and they would split the profits of their drug operation equally.

Mr Mechelewski would make £1,500 a week while Mr Shepherd would make about £3,000 per week, which he said was because he "had my own stuff that I did elsewhere".

Mr Shepherd told the jury Mr Mechelewski "didn't have many friends" because "everyone" was jealous of his success.

His defence barrister Richard Barraclough QC asked him: "Did you have any beef with him?". Mr Shepherd said he didn't.

Mr Barraclough then asked: "Did you have any reason to attack him or kill him?". This was also denied.

The barrister then asked: "Would you want to steal his line or supplies?"

Mr Shepherd said: "No... that's why we worked together... it's too much work - I can't meet all them people in one day".

Image copyright Geograph/Simon Judd Image caption The body was discovered at Hinchingbrooke Country Park in Huntingdon on 1 February

In his evidence, Mr White had previously told the court he saw Mr Shepherd "punch" Mr Mechelewski after the three men walked to Hinchingbrooke County Park armed with bats.

Prosecutor Richard Christie claims both defendants "planned" Mr Mechelewski's "execution" together.

The case continues.