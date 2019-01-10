Image copyright Google Image caption Julian McAlpine worked at Jack Hunt School in Peterborough when he was arrested for drug offences

A science teacher has been struck off after police found Class A drugs in a search of his home and car.

Julian McAlpine, who taught at Jack Hunt School in Peterborough, admitted two charges of possessing drugs in March last year.

The former supply teacher, 44, who wasn't at the professional standards hearing, told police he had not taken drugs on school property.

His case can be reviewed after five years.

Mr McAlpine was arrested in July 2017 after police officers searched his home and car as part of a drugs warrant and found quantities of a Class A drug.

He told police he had "sporadically" used drugs since his mid-20s, and had purchased drugs for his own consumption but had never sold them to anyone else.

The Teacher Regulation Agency panel said Mr McAlpine's behaviour could undermine public confidence in the teaching profession.

A report outlining the panel's findings said: "Society has the right to expect teachers to uphold the law, promote positive values and to educate children with regard to their personal safety and the harmful effects of illegal substances."

The panel noted Mr McAlpine had admitted the offences at the earliest opportunity and had said he had been trying to rid himself of drugs in his life, but had been finding things difficult in the period before his arrest.