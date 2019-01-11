Cambridgeshire

Lorry fire stops traffic on A14 in Cambridgeshire

  • 11 January 2019
Lorry fire on the A14. Image copyright BCH Road Policing
Image caption The lorry was said to be "well alight" at the side of the A14 in Cambridgeshire

A lorry fire has stopped traffic on a major road in Cambridgeshire.

Highways England said the HGV was "well alight" on the westbound A14 near Fenstanton, between Cambridge and Huntingdon.

A Twitter post said emergency services were "fighting their way" through traffic to try and get to scene.

A large plume of smoke could be seen in the area and traffic was stopped on both sides of the carriageway between junctions 27 and 26.

Image copyright Twitter/mihail66129953
Image caption A large plume of black smoke could be seen in the area, south of Huntingdon

