Lorry fire stops traffic on A14 in Cambridgeshire
- 11 January 2019
A lorry fire has stopped traffic on a major road in Cambridgeshire.
Highways England said the HGV was "well alight" on the westbound A14 near Fenstanton, between Cambridge and Huntingdon.
A Twitter post said emergency services were "fighting their way" through traffic to try and get to scene.
A large plume of smoke could be seen in the area and traffic was stopped on both sides of the carriageway between junctions 27 and 26.