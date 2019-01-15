Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Timothy Okunzuwa was described as "a nasty county lines dealer" by police

A gang boss known as "Black Pepsi" has been jailed for eight years after being caught with crack cocaine and heroin.

Timothy Okunzuwa, from London, took over a woman's home in Cambridge and threatened her into packing drugs for £20 a day, police said.

Officers visited the flat on 30 July and found Okunzuwa, 30, inside with a man and two women as well as more than £3,000 worth of drugs.

Det Insp Nick Skipworth said Okunzuwa was "a nasty county lines dealer".

At Peterborough Crown Court, Okunzuwa, of Glebelands, Clissold Road, London, was convicted of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin as well as possession of cocaine.

Lakeia Smith, 25, who lived at the Chesterton Road flat, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and will be sentenced at a later date.

She claimed Okunzuwa had taken over her home along with his friend "White Pepsi" and had been using it as a drug dealing base, police said.

Det Insp Skipworth said: "Evidence suggests Okunzuwa was the boss of his line, and had power to treat people in cruel and manipulative ways.

"His capture was a result of a lot of hard work by our impact team officers and also the information we receive from the public.

"The sentence he received reflects the position he held as a nasty county lines dealer."