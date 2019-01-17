Image copyright Papa Luigi

Staff at a pizza takeaway shop escaped injury "by seconds" when a car crashed through the store front.

A Vauxhall Corsa smashed into the corner of Papa Luigi Dial-a-Pizza in Peterborough at 19:40 GMT on Wednesday.

Franchise owner Stef Malajny said it was a "very close call" as staff had been using the phones near the door just seconds earlier.

No-one was injured and there were no arrests, as the Peterborough Telegraph reported.

Image copyright Papa Luigi

Vic Curry, shift manager at the London Road shop told the BBC he had been using the phone to take orders "30 seconds beforehand, then I just heard this almighty bang".

"The front door was pushed open and the window was completely smashed.

"We were lucky no-one was injured as shards of glass flew across the store," he added.

He said the driver had narrowly missed a lamp post before slicing through the side of the pizza restaurant.

Image copyright Papa Luigi

There were five members of staff inside the shop at the time and the driver had two passengers with her, but police confirmed there were no injuries.

Store owner Mr Malajny said: "It was a very close call.

"We've been here since 1990 and nothing like this has ever happened before.

"We do like a bit of publicity, but we don't encourage people to actually drive into the shop."

He said the building had been made safe and was open as usual.