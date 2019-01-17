Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Lakeia Smith told police the drug dealers threatened to stab her when she asked them to leave her flat

A woman whose flat was used by "a nasty county lines dealer" has been jailed for 10 months for possessing crack cocaine and heroin.

A gang boss known as "Black Pepsi" turned Lakeia Smith's flat in Chesterton Road, Cambridge into a base.

The 25-year-old was found with 57 wrapped packages of crack cocaine and heroin inside her body, police said.

Smith pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Timothy "Black Pepsi" Okunzuwa, from London, was jailed for eight years on Tuesday, after being caught with crack cocaine and heroin.

Timothy Okunzuwa was described as "a nasty county lines dealer" by police

She told them Okunzuwa and a friend known as "White Pepsi" threatened to stab her when she asked them to leave and forced her to pack drugs for £20 a day.

Det Insp Nick Skipworth said: "There is a significant demand for crack cocaine and heroin in Cambridge and as a result the market is and remains attractive to county lines.

"Evidence suggests Okunzuwa was the boss of his line, and had power to treat people in cruel and manipulative ways."

Smith was sentenced to 10 months each for both counts, to run concurrently.