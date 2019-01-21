Image copyright Paul Reed Image caption The balloon had been seen "struggling" to gain height before landing in the middle of the road

"Bemused" residents pitched in to help after a hot air balloon landed unexpectedly in their village.

The balloon came down in Orton Brimbles near Peterborough on Sunday morning.

It landed in the middle of a road, and crowds turned up to help the pilot roll it up so it could be driven away.

Cambridgeshire Police said they received calls about a balloon that was drifting and struggling to gain height but as the Peterborough Telegraph reported, there were no injuries.

Barry Coates, who lives in the village, said the balloon had been "piggy-backing - it was going up and down over the rooftops and we thought it was going to land in front of our house".

He said it hit a tree at one point before finally coming to rest.