Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A16 between Crowland and Eye

A "serious" three-vehicle collision has closed a major road and left several people injured, police said.

Emergency services were called to the crash on the A16 between Eye and Crowland near Peterborough at 17:25 GMT on Wednesday.

Cambridgeshire police said "a number of people" had been injured. A man in his 30s was taken to Peterborough Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The road is expected to remain closed for several hours.

East of England Ambulance Service Trust said multiple casualties had been treated by critical care teams.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance and Magpas also attended the crash.

Police have appealed for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.