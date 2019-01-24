Cambridgeshire

A16: Woman killed in three-vehicle crash near Peterborough

  • 24 January 2019
Image caption The crash happened on the A16 near Peterborough

A woman has died and four others have been seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash.

Two cars and a van were involved in the incident on the A16 between Eye and Crowland near Peterborough at 17:25 GMT on Wednesday.

The driver of one car, a woman in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers were seriously hurt, and one remains critical.

The drivers of the van and other car were also seriously injured.

Cambridgeshire Police said their injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

Officers have appealed for anyone with dashcam footage of the incident to come forward.

