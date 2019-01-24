Image copyright Family photo Image caption Mother-of-two Marissa Aldrich was found drowned on 22 December

A man has denied murdering a mother-of-two who died from drowning.

Marissa Aldrich, 29, was found in Loves Way in St Neots, Cambridgeshire, at about 02:30 GMT on 22 December and later pronounced dead.

At Cambridge Crown Court earlier, Robert McWhir, 25, of Potton Way in Eynesbury, pleaded not guilty to murder.

A trial, which is estimated to last two weeks, has been set at the same court for 3 June.

Paying tribute to Ms Aldrich, her mother Gemma said she was "always loving and caring to her children".

"Whatever walk of life you came from my daughter would always befriend you," she added in a statement in December.