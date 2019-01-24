Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Peter "Blue" Anderson died in hospital from stab wounds

A drugs runner "thought he'd got away with murder" when he returned to the city where his alleged victim was killed, a court has heard.

Juned Ahmed is one of two men accused of murdering Peter Anderson, 46, who was stabbed in Cambridge in July.

Barrister for his co-accused, Ashraf Hussan, told a jury Mr Ahmed's return to the city days after the attack showed "extraordinary arrogance".

Mr Ahmed, 18, and Mr Hussan, 20, both from east London, deny murder.

Cambridge Crown Court previously heard Mr Anderson called a county lines drugs operation, known as the RJ Line, at 15:59 BST on 25 July to order drugs for himself and his partner.

His partner said she saw him walking in the direction of a bridge on Stourbridge Common where he was found stabbed by members of the public.

The prosecution claims that Mr Hussan, of Eversleigh Road, Newham, was being used as a "protector" that day for Mr Ahmed, of Kings Road, Newham, who had been robbed of drugs and money the day before.

But John Femi-Ola QC said that as Mr Ahmed was seen dealing drugs on his own "he had no protector so that cannot be reasonable".

Image caption Mr Anderson was found stabbed at Stourbridge Common on 25 July

Mr Femi-Ola said that "nobody made a positive identification" of his client, including a woman who said she saw two people running.

He told the jury the prosecution has said Mr Hussan has an "interest" in knives after purchases on an iPad dating back to the previous year, but Mr Femi-Ola said that apart from one occasion the orders were in the name of his brother.

Mr Femi-Ola blamed Mr Ahmed for the killing and said it was "quite an arrogant thing to come back to Cambridge - he thought he'd got away with murder".

Mr Ahmed's barrister previously told the court comments made in a 999 call by Mr Anderson suggested he had been killed by a "stranger" - but that he knew Mr Ahmed "well".

Mr Hussan has also denied having a bladed article.

The trial continues.