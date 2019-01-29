Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Juned Ahmed (l) and Ashraf Hussan had both admitted drugs offences before being found guilty of murder

A county lines drugs runner and his "protector" have been found guilty of murdering a man on a city common.

Peter Anderson, 46, was stabbed eight times in Cambridge in July after arranging to buy drugs from an operation known as the RJ Line.

Juned Ahmed, 18, and Ashraf Hussan, 20, were "willing to use force" after Mr Ahmed had been robbed the previous day, Cambridge Crown Court heard.

The pair, both from east London, had denied murder.

They are due to be sentenced on 22 February.

Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Peter "Blue" Anderson died in hospital from stab wounds

The court was told that at 15:59 BST on 25 July, Mr Anderson called the RJ Line - where customers would call a number based in London which would relay an order to runners in Cambridge - to buy drugs for himself and his partner.

His partner said she saw him walking in the direction of a bridge on Stourbridge Common, where he was found stabbed by members of the public.

Prosecutor Gillian Jones QC said Ahmed, of Kings Road, Newham, had for several weeks been largely operating alone to supply heroin and cocaine and the bridge was the "most common location" for dealing.

But after being robbed of drugs and money on 24 July, Mr Hussan, of Eversleigh Road, Newham, came to Cambridge the following day as a "protector", Ms Jones said.

Image caption Mr Anderson was found stabbed at Stourbridge Common on 25 July

No-one witnessed the stabbing, the court heard, but after being attacked, Mr Anderson was recorded on a 999 call saying "I think someone just killed me" and "some geezer attacked me".

He was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital, where he died.

Ahmed's barrister, Satyanand Beharrylal QC, told the court the victim's comments meant he had been killed by a "stranger" - and that he knew Mr Ahmed "well" - and blamed Hussan for the murder.

But Hussan's barrister, John Femi-Ola QC, told the jury Ahmed had "thought he'd got away with murder" when he returned to Cambridge days after the fatal stabbing.

Ahmed, who was 17 at the time of the attack, had previously admitted having a blade in public place and five drugs charges, including two of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Hussan admitted one charge of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, but was found guilty of having a blade.