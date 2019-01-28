Image copyright Cambs Police Image caption Sam Mechelewski was stabbed through the neck and throat

Two men have been found guilty of luring a teenage drug dealer to a woodland and "executing" him.

Sam Mechelewski, 19, was found dead in a country park in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, on 1 February.

He had been stabbed through the neck and beaten with a baseball bat, Cambridge Crown Court was told.

Drug dealers Jordan Shepherd, 24, from Chatteris, and Ashley White, 21, from West End, Brampton, denied murder but were convicted by a jury.

The pair will be sentenced later.

Prosecutor Richard Christie QC previously told the jury; "Both of them are in it together, planned it together, executed it together just as they executed Sam that night."

Witnesses who bought cannabis from Mr Mechelewski the afternoon before he died said he was carrying a large amount of cash on him - possibly as much as £2,000, the court was told.

The prosecution claimed after the murder, White visited a Marriott hotel, at a cost of £180, with his "casual girlfriend" and ordered a bottle of prosecco.

The following day Shepherd spent £400 on designer clothing in Peterborough, the jury heard.

Image copyright Geograph/Simon Judd Image caption His body was discovered at Hinchingbrooke Country Park in Huntingdon on 1 February

Both men claimed the other had attacked Mr Mechelewski.

Shepherd claimed the victim was like his "little brother" and denied wanting to steal his contacts or supplies.

Meanwhile, White told the court he had run away in fear after seeing Shepherd "punch" Mr Mechelewski.

Shepherd's ex-girlfriend Ciara Ratcliff, 22, of Sycamore Drive, Huntingdon, was cleared of a separate charge of perverting the course of justice. She was accused of giving a false alibi for her then boyfriend and lying to police about when she last saw Mr Mechelewski.