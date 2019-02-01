Image copyright Cambs Police Image caption The two cars were destroyed in the fire

Two motorists were seriously injured when their cars crashed and burst into flames.

The head-on collision happened on the A141 near March, in Cambridgeshire, at about 06:00 GMT.

Police arrested one of the drivers on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs.

Both cars were destroyed in the fire and the road was closed for more than two hours, but has since reopened.

Image copyright Cambs Police Image caption Both cars burst in to flames