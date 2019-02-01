Image copyright PA Image caption The culprit told police they thought dialling 999 would unlock their mobile phone

Police who made an emergency response to 21 silent 999 calls found it was someone trying to unlock their mobile phone.

Officers in Cambridgeshire had tried to ring the caller back, and sent a text to the mobile number, but got no reply.

"Officers were sent on blues and twos" to an address in Wisbech on Thursday night, police said.

When they arrived, the person responsible said they had read that "calling 999 would unlock" the phone.

A force spokeswoman said: "We do investigate every silent 999 call to ensure someone is not in trouble.

"However, 999 should only be used in a genuine emergency - and not to unlock a mobile phone."