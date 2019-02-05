Man charged with murder after Wisbech stabbing death
- 5 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police investigating a stabbing at the weekend have charged a man with murder.
A 46-year-old man was stabbed at a property in West Parade in Wisbech at about 21:45 GMT on Sunday, police said.
Cambridgeshire Police said the victim was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.
Olegs Titovs, 49, of West Parade, Wisbech, has been charged with murder and is due to appear before Cambridge magistrates on Tuesday.