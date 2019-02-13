Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the Arbury Road in Cambridge at 14:15 GMT

A pedestrian has died in a crash involving a moped on a Cambridge street.

Cambridgeshire Police said the crash happened in Arbury Road at about 14:15 GMT - shortly after officers had tried to stop the moped.

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking and possession with intent to supply drugs.

The female victim was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

A section of the road was closed for investigations take place.

The matter has been passed to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.