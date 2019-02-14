Image copyright Terry-Harris.com Image caption An accident performance board outside the depot showed that 80 days had passed since the last recorded incident

Two men injured in an explosion at an industrial estate had been carrying out maintenance work on a lorry at the time, it has emerged.

The workers are in a serious but stable condition in hospital after the blast in Woodston, Peterborough on Wednesday.

The factory is sub-leased by transport firm XPO Logistics to Nagel Langdons - a frozen food distributor.

An investigation by Peterborough City Council is under way. Police said there was "no ongoing danger" at the site.

Emergency services were called to the industrial unit in Shrewsbury Avenue at about 16:40 GMT after witnesses reported hearing a "loud explosion".

Air ambulance charity Magpas said one man was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge in a critical condition.

Image caption Emergency services were called to XPO Logistics on Wednesday

A spokesman for the Nagel Group confirmed the explosion "occurred with one of our trucks during maintenance work".

"Two people working for a subcontractor have been injured and transported to a local hospital," he said.

"We wish the injured a quick recovery. Our thoughts are with them and their families.

"We are working closely with the investigating authorities in order to determine the cause of the explosion."

Cambridgeshire Police said there was "no ongoing danger" following the blast and the men were in a serious but stable condition.

An investigation has been launched by the Health and Safety Executive.