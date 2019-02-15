Image copyright Cambs Police Image caption Brandon Cliffe, 20, may not live to see his 21st birthday next month, a court heard

A man who smashed a brick over a frail woman's head as he tried to rob her has been jailed.

Brandon Cliffe, 20, tried to steal the 69-year-old's shopping as she walked in Peterborough and attacked her when she refused to let go.

He was jailed earlier for nine years after being found guilty of attempted robbery and actual bodily harm.

Police said terminally ill Cliffe may not live to see his 21st birthday next month.

Cliffe, of Pipe Road, Peterborough attacked the woman as she was walking with the aid of a wheeled shopping bag in Padholme Road at about 19:00 BST on 30 July last year.

'Frail woman'

Cambridgeshire Police said he tried to steal the trolley, but when she held on tight, Cliffe grabbed a brick and "smashed [her] over the head causing her to stumble with blood pouring [from the wound]".

Two teenagers came to her rescue and Cliffe ran off, but was later caught by police.

Det Con Victoria Speirs said: "It was a vicious and unprovoked attack on a frail woman."

Cliffe denied both charges but was found guilty last month.

At Peterborough Crown Court, the judge sentenced Cliffe to nine years in a young offender institution.

A letter was read in court outlining Cliffe's terminal diagnosis, as the Peterborough Telegraph first reported.

It said there was a "distinct possibility" he would not live to see his 21st birthday on 26 March.