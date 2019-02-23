Image copyright Tegan Mckillop Image caption The house was badly damaged by the blaze, caused by objects on the hob catching fire

A mother whose house was "ruined" by fire says she has been "overwhelmed by the kindness of people" who came to the aid of her family.

Tegan Mckillop found her kitchen engulfed with flames at the family home in Roman Way, Godmanchester, Cambridgeshire on Wednesday lunchtime.

Writing on a local Facebook page, she said she and her sons, aged 10 and one, were "barely dressed" as they escaped.

She said: "People I've barely spoken to rallied round and gave us clothes".

"They all just ran around after me, brought us dressing gowns, took us in and have since offered us kids toys and things."

The fire started between 11:00 and 12:00 GMT on Wednesday when her youngest son managed to turn on a hob, where letters and clothing had been placed.

Image copyright Tegan Mckillop Image caption Ms Mckillop said neighbours in Godmanchester "rallied round" to help her family

"The fire brigade came within minutes but it felt like a lifetime," she said.

"It's awful. Everything is black from smoke damage, even though the fire was only in one room. We're trying to salvage what we can but we've had to get rid of all the toys and a lot of clothes."

The family is staying with relatives while the house is refurbished, which could take many weeks.

But Ms Mckillop said she was trying to stay optimistic. "My house is ruined but it's all stuff that can be replaced."