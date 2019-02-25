Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The swan was checked it was "sober and fit to fly"

A jaywalking bird was caught swanning around on a busy dual carriageway.

The swan was taking a Sunday morning stroll in Peterborough when police officers spotted it.

They wrapped it up in a police jacket to keep it from getting in a flap while they waited for RSPCA staff to arrive.

The charity tweeted to say staff checked the swan was "sober and fit to fly and released him without charge" to the safety of a nearby lake.

RSPCA officers praised the police for their quick-thinking, saying it was a "clever use of a coat - so no handcuffs needed".

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The swan was briefly locked up behind bars...