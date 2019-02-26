Fiona Onasanya: Speeding MP released from prison
Disgraced MP Fiona Onasanya has been released from prison less than four weeks after she was convicted of lying to police over a speeding ticket.
Onasanya denied being behind the wheel when her car was spotted being driven at 41mph in a 30mph zone in July.
She was found guilty of perverting the course of justice and served her sentence at Bronzefield Prison, Surrey.
The 35-year-old solicitor was expelled by the Labour Party but remains MP for Peterborough.
Onasanya's Nissan Micra was caught by a speed camera in Thorney, Cambridgeshire.
She was jailed for three months on 29 January having been convicted at the Old Bailey.
Her release comes a day after the attorney general's office rejected a complaint which said the sentence given to her was unduly lenient.
Onasanya - who has said she intends to appeal against her conviction - is the first sitting MP to be jailed since Terry Fields was sentenced to 60 days for failing to pay his £373 poll tax bill in 1991.