Image copyright PA Image caption Fiona Onasanya left prison by car with the closest window to her covered by a hi-vis jacket

Disgraced MP Fiona Onasanya has been released from prison less than four weeks after she was convicted of lying to police over a speeding ticket.

Onasanya denied being behind the wheel when her car was spotted being driven at 41mph in a 30mph zone in July.

She was found guilty of perverting the course of justice and served her sentence at Bronzefield Prison, Surrey.

The 35-year-old solicitor was expelled by the Labour Party but remains MP for Peterborough.

Image copyright PA Image caption Onasanya was convicted at the Old Bailey

Image copyright PA Image caption The MP's Nissan Micra was caught by a speed camera in Thorney

Onasanya's Nissan Micra was caught by a speed camera in Thorney, Cambridgeshire.

She was jailed for three months on 29 January having been convicted at the Old Bailey.

Her release comes a day after the attorney general's office rejected a complaint which said the sentence given to her was unduly lenient.

Onasanya - who has said she intends to appeal against her conviction - is the first sitting MP to be jailed since Terry Fields was sentenced to 60 days for failing to pay his £373 poll tax bill in 1991.