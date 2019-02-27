Image copyright Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Image caption Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were "working hard to contain the fire"

More than 40 firefighters are tackling a house fire in Cambridge.

The blaze in Cromwell Road broke out at about 06:30 GMT and Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were "working hard to contain the fire and stop it from spreading".

It said the property was "safely evacuated" and there were no injuries to report.

The road has been closed and people are being advised to allow extra time for their journeys and avoid the area.