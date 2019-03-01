Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Helen Kyneston admitted two counts of conveying a prohibited item into prison

A woman who hid cannabis and a mobile phone in her bra for her son while visiting him in prison has been jailed.

Helen Kyneston, 55, was seen placing the items into a crisp packet while having lunch with her son at HMP Peterborough on 2 January.

Cambridge Crown Court heard the son was later searched and items with a prison value of up to £1,200 were found.

Kyneston, of Eastfields, Littleport, was jailed for 12 months after admitting conveying items into prison.

The court heard the items were placed into the crisp packet wrapped in cling film, along with a cable used for charging the miniature phone.

The street value of the 7.46g of cannabis would be about £70, but prosecutor Edward Renvoice said in prison the value would be between £350 to £700.

Image caption The prison at HMP Peterborough holds 800 men

In mitigation, Claire Matthews, defending, said that Kyneston "wasn't clear" what the items were but "knew they were contraband".

Ms Matthews said her client had been "suffering from a whole heap of different demons" at the time of the offence - including alcohol and drug dependency - but since being on remand had been receiving treatment.

Judge David Farrell QC acknowledged that it was "against the backdrop of drug issues" that she had taken in the contraband.

But, he added that "drugs in prison undermine good order and discipline" while phones "are used for furthering criminal activity both inside and outside of prison".