Image copyright Emma Cockerill Image caption Emma Cockerill was the first resident at Thornberry Lodge children's home

The death of a 16-year-old girl killed by a car shortly after a physical "altercation" at a children's home was accidental, a jury has found.

Emma Cockerill was hit from behind in January 2016 on the B1167 in Thorney, Cambridgeshire, near Thornberry Lodge where she had been a resident.

She was wearing dark clothing and the driver did not see her until it was too late, a court heard.

Emma's family said it was "a long, hard three years waiting for the inquest".

Huntingdon Law Courts heard Thornberry Lodge, which housed three other girls with "similar problems" and has since closed down, was run by Archways Care.

The company director Chris Aristidou said that on 22 January "there had been an altercation and [Emma] had gone out" after dark.

Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Emma died after being stuck by a car from behind on the B1167

The court heard she was wearing dark clothing on the unlit national speed limit road outside the property, and Mr Aristidou said residents were advised to wear hi-vis jackets.

He said that as it was not a secure unit, staff "couldn't physically intervene to stop someone leaving a home". Physical intervention would only take place if there was a "significant risk", he added.

She was walked along the road in the same direction of traffic when she was struck by the car at about 17:30 GMT.

Emma died the following day at Addenbrooke's Hospital, having suffered a traumatic brain injury.

After the inquest her family said: "She had her whole life ahead of her and sadly this was cut short far too early.

"We would like to thank the coroner, witnesses and jury for their time. We hope everyone can now move on and remember her as the bright vivacious young thing she was."

Mr Aristidou added: "Archways Care has been extremely shocked and saddened by Emma's death. Our sincere condolences go out to her family, friends and all those who loved her."