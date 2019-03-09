Image copyright Lianne Marie Simpson Image caption Leah Simpson collects rubbish on her way to and from school

An eight-year-old girl has been showing her classmates how to make "Ecobricks" after collecting 48 bags of rubbish on her walk to and from school.

Single-use "soft" plastic can be stuffed tightly into bottles to make an Ecobrick, which can then be used to make furniture and even walls.

Leah Simpson, from Cambridgeshire, has helped make 35 in two months.

The Year three pupil said: "It makes me sad when I see litter and it makes me super happy when I clear it up."

She added: "I want to protect animals and our planet. I hope others will help do the same, too."

Image copyright Lianne Simpson Image caption Leah and her mum Lianne have made 35 Ecobricks within two months

Mother of five Lianne Simpson, 33, said it was Leah's idea to start litter picking during her 20-minute walk between their home and Brampton Village Primary School near Huntingdon.

She said: "She helps me sort through the rubbish and helps me make the Ecobricks.

"She's inspiring lots of young children to do the same and the children at her school have been learning how to make Ecobricks and she's been helping to do that."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Indonesian EcoBricks: A new approach in its plastics "war"

Mrs Simpson, who is self-employed, added: "People think she is an inspiration, I'm really proud of her.

"The more people we can get on board, the bigger impact we can have."

Mrs Simpson said she stuffs the bottles with non-recyclable materials, including carrier bags, sweet wrappers and crisp packets.

She said she then donates the Ecobricks they make to one of 130 drop-off points around the country.

Around the world, people use the Ecobricks to build indoor furniture, gardens, parks and structures, according to the Global Ecobrick Alliance.