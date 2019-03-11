Garden destroyed as BMW smashes into Woodhurst wall
- 11 March 2019
A garden has been destroyed after a car crashed through the wall.
The black BMW hit a lamppost before smashing through the wall of the garden in Church Street in Woodhurst, near St Ives in Cambridgeshire, at about 21:00 GMT on Sunday.
The front of the car was crushed and bricks strewn around.
Cambridgeshire Police said the driver sustained minor injuries in the crash and no arrests had been made in connection with the incident.