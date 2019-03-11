Image copyright Cambs Fire and Rescue Image caption The car crashed through the wall on Sunday night

A garden has been destroyed after a car crashed through the wall.

The black BMW hit a lamppost before smashing through the wall of the garden in Church Street in Woodhurst, near St Ives in Cambridgeshire, at about 21:00 GMT on Sunday.

The front of the car was crushed and bricks strewn around.

Cambridgeshire Police said the driver sustained minor injuries in the crash and no arrests had been made in connection with the incident.

Image copyright Cambs Fire and Rescue Image caption The car, brickwork and fences were partially destroyed in the impact