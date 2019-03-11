Cambridgeshire

Garden destroyed as BMW smashes into Woodhurst wall

  • 11 March 2019
Car crashed into wall Image copyright Cambs Fire and Rescue
Image caption The car crashed through the wall on Sunday night

A garden has been destroyed after a car crashed through the wall.

The black BMW hit a lamppost before smashing through the wall of the garden in Church Street in Woodhurst, near St Ives in Cambridgeshire, at about 21:00 GMT on Sunday.

The front of the car was crushed and bricks strewn around.

Cambridgeshire Police said the driver sustained minor injuries in the crash and no arrests had been made in connection with the incident.

Image copyright Cambs Fire and Rescue
Image caption The car, brickwork and fences were partially destroyed in the impact
Image copyright Cambs Fire and Rescue
Image caption Police said the driver escaped with minor injuries

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites