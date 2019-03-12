Image caption Wharton was jailed at Cambridge Crown Court on Tuesday

A former prison worker who got a 14-year-old girl pregnant has been jailed.

Jake Wharton, 25, had sex with the girl on a regular basis at his home and in his car, as well as taking photos of her in "a state of undress".

The girl, who has since given birth, said she knows she will have to explain to her child "what [their] dad has done", Cambridge Crown Court was told.

Wharton, of Eye, near Peterborough, was jailed for four years and eight months.

He had previously admitted three counts of sexual activity with a child under the age of 16.

Judge David Farrell QC said that Wharton, of Northam Close, had "ignored warnings she had a crush on you and allowed a relationship to form".

He said that the victim had come to realise "you took advantage of her" but saw that there was "clear remorse" from him.

In mitigation, Samantha Marsh told the court that "if [Wharton] could turn back time he certainly would" and that he wished to tell the family of his victim he "made a grave error of judgement".

Ms Marsh added Wharton, who worked at HMP Peterborough until January 2018, was "scared to be on the other side of the prison system".

A restraining order on him preventing contact with the girl and the child, and a sexual harm prevention order were also imposed.