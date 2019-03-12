Image copyright PA Image caption Fiona Onasanya was convicted at the Old Bailey in January

An MP who was jailed for perverting the course of justice has voted in the House of Commons for the first time since her release.

Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya travelled to Parliament to vote against the Prime Minister's Brexit deal.

Onasanya was sentenced to three months in prison in January after she lied to police about who was driving her car when it was caught speeding.

She has faced calls to step down and allow a by-election to take place.

The 35-year-old, who was elected as a Labour MP, served her sentence at HMP Bronzefield in Surrey and was released on 26 February.

Onasanya submitted an appeal against her conviction, but it was thrown out by judge Sir Brian Leveson at the Royal Courts of Justice last week.