Cambridgeshire

Peterborough man arrested on suspicion of making explosives

  • 17 March 2019
Police cordon Image copyright Terry-Harris.com
Image caption New Road in Woodston, Peterborough, was closed for several hours from late Saturday afternoon to midnight

A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of making explosives.

Cambridgeshire Police closed New Road in Woodston, Peterborough on Saturday afternoon to investigate reports of a suspicious package inside a house.

Residents were evacuated from nearby homes and the RAF Bomb Disposal Squadron was called.

Police thanked local chip shops and Belsize Community Library volunteers for offering people food and shelter. The road reopened at about midnight.

Image copyright Terry-Harris.com
Image caption The RAF Bomb Disposal Squadron was called to assist

A police spokeswoman said: "We are treating this as an isolated incident and do not believe there to be an ongoing risk."

The man from Peterborough remains in custody.

Image copyright Terry-Harris.com
Image caption Police thanked members of the public for their "patience and understanding"

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites