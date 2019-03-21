Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Dr Jordan Peterson's views on gender and race have courted controversy

Cambridge University has rescinded its invitation of a visiting fellowship to an academic whose views on gender and race have been condemned by critics.

University of Toronto psychology professor Dr Jordan Peterson had planned to be with Cambridge's Faculty of Divinity for two months in autumn.

But on Wednesday the university took the invite back after a review.

Dr Peterson said the faculty had "made a serious error of judgement in rescinding their offer to me".

The author has previously caused offence by refusing to use gender-neutral pronouns and in 2016 released a video lecture series questioning political correctness.

He also took aim at a campus culture of "social justice warrior, left-wing radical political activists".

'Narcissistic and devious'

Dr Peterson claimed in a blog post that he planned to collaborate with the faculty on a lecture series on the Biblical book of Exodus.

He said he had not heard about the rescinding of the offer from the faculty, which announced its decision on Twitter, and said it publicised the rescindment "in a manner that could hardly have been more narcissistic, self-congratulatory and devious".

A university spokeswoman said: "We can confirm that Jordan Peterson requested a visiting fellowship, and an initial offer has been rescinded after a further review.

"[Cambridge] is an inclusive environment and we expect all our staff and visitors to uphold our principles. There is no place here for anyone who cannot."

In a statement to the Guardian, the university's students' union said: "We are relieved to hear that Jordan Peterson's request for a visiting fellowship to Cambridge's faculty of divinity has been rescinded following further review.

"It is a political act to associate the University with an academic's work through offers which legitimise figures such as Peterson."