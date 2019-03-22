Ely Cathedral rape: Kevin Forkan found not guilty
- 22 March 2019
A man has been cleared of raping a woman in the grounds of Ely Cathedral after the prosecution offered no evidence against him.
The attack was alleged to have taken place in August.
Kevin Forkan, 44, from Kiltimagh, County Mayo in the Republic of Ireland, had denied two counts of rape and one of attempted rape.
At a hearing at Cambridge Crown Court on 18 December no evidence was offered and a not guilty verdict was given.